Rusnano to honor its bond commitments — spokesperson

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Rusnano is going to honor all the liabilities under its bond mature in 2025 and 2028, a spokesperson of the Russian nanotechnology company told TASS.

"Yes, definitely. Although the long-term bonds (mature in March 2028) are secured by government guarantees, we are going to service them, that is, to make coupon payments and redeem the par value on our own on account of managing the remaining asset portfolio. We have good projects at the stage of shareholding value growth, including RM Nanotech, Elvis-neotech, OVS, Russian Quartz, Aquanova; we continue working on foreign assets, from which cash can be returned. Concerning the bonds mature in November 2025 to the amount of 1.68 bln [rubles] ($18 mln), there are held by one of lending banks and we plan to negotiate their restructuring for early repayment," the spokesperson said.

In late March, Rusnano paid the last coupon and redeemed bonds not backed by government guarantees to the amount of 5.4 bln rubles ($58.5 mln). Two issues of bonds remain circulating on the Moscow Exchange: classic ones with the government guarantee worth 13.4 bln rubles ($144.2 mln) and mature in March 2028 and exchange-traded bonds without such guarantee to the amount of 1.68 bln rubles ($18 mln) and mature in November 2025.