Over 360 Russian companies, government agencies join AI Ethics Code

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. More than 360 Russian organizations and government institutions have joined the Code of Ethics for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at the plenary session of the Data Fusion 2024 conference.

"The Code of Ethics for AI systems is in effect and has already been joined by more than 360 organizations and public authorities, while ten Russian companies and universities signed a declaration on responsible development and use of generative AI last month," the deputy prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Russia has developed more than 100 national and 19 international AI standards and has already approved 13 experimental legal frameworks for the operation of unmanned aircraft systems and driverless vehicles, as well as in the health sector.

"In the future, we plan to make it easier for companies to participate in the electronic legal regime and to determine liability for the damage to citizens caused by testing and using AI," he added.