RTS Index down below 1,100 points first since January 9

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The dollar-denominated RTS Index fell below 1,100 points during Friday trading for the first time since January 9, according to Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 3:32 p.m. Moscow time (12:32 p.m. GMT) the RTS was down by 1.31% at 1,099.09 points.

By 3:52 p.m. (12:52 p.m. GMT) the RTS Index narrowed losses to 1.11% trading at 1,101.3 points, while the MOEX was down by 0.63% at 3,244.16 points.

The dollar exchange rate was up by 0.63% at 92.82 rubles, the euro was up by 0.42% at 99.72 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.24% at 12.769 rubles, according to trading data as of 3:54 p.m. (12:54 p.m. GMT).