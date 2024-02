MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The euro rate climbed above 99 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since February 2, according to market data.

The euro gained 1.28% to 99.17 rubles.

The dollar added 0.84% at the same time and totaled 92.17 rubles. The yuan moved upward by 1.01% to 12.71 rubles.