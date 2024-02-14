Russian government eyeing options in case of assets confiscation

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian government is considering several options of acting upon unfriendly countries in case of seizure of Russian funds and property, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The government is eyeing at the moment several options of exerting legal economic influence on unfriendly countries and their individuals and legal entities in the context of potential seizure of Russian money and property," she said.

Among other things options of "tit-for-tat action" are being explored, the Russian diplomat said. "Algorithms of actions are being formed in case Russia is deprived of accumulated reserves," she noted.