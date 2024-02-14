Banks not ready yet to counter biometry, deepfake schemes — senior manager

YEKATERINBURG, February 14. /TASS/. Banks are not ready for the time being to fraudulent attacks against clients with the use of biometric data and the deepfake technology, Deputy CEO of VTB Bank Vadim Kulik said at the Cybersecurity in Finance Forum.

"There are new tools that will appear in hands of swindlers. We already see the first cases: the substitution of biometric data, the voice and the deepfake. Cases are already in place when a bank’s consultation leads to money ‘flying away.’ We are not really ready to such kind of fraud. The whole series of new processes and new technologies should be created there. For the time being, the success rate [of fraudulent attacks - TASS] has been 100 out of 100 [cases] so far," the banker said.

The deepfake is the technology of making fakes using computer algorithms of the content, for example, changes of faces and voices in video and audio records.

The Cybersecurity in Finance Forum is being held in Yekaterinburg from February 14 to 16.