Imports from Russia to Germany down 90% in 2023 to €3.7 bln — German statistics

BERLIN, February 14. /TASS/. The volumes of foreign trade between Germany and Russia fell considerably in 2023, with exports from Germany down by 38.8%, while imports from Russia down by 90% compared with 2022, the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden reported.

Both the military actions in Ukraine and anti-Russia sanctions "impacted notably Germany’s foreign trade," according to the report. Exports to Russia totaled 8.9 bln euro, while imports from Russia amounted to 3.7 bln euro compared with 36.4 bln euro in the previous year.

"Russia was still an important energy supplier to Germany through the second half of 2022," the service said.

Germany started abandoning supplies of Russian energy resources after the beginning of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In particular, Germany does not receive gas via Nord Stream pipelines as both were hit in an act of sabotage in the Baltic Sea in 2022, while one of them was not certified by the German side before that.