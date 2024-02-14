Non-resource non-energy exports from Russia down 23% in 2023 to $146.3 bln

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Non-resource non-energy exports from Russia decreased by 23% in 2023 compared with the previous year to $146.3 bln, Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told a forum.

According to Manturov’s presentation, Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports amounted to $194.2 bln in 2021, and $190.4 bln in 2022.

"Metals industry, chemical sector and machine building made the main contribution (in 2023) thus, industry coupled with the agriculture sector have started the processes of structural transformation of Russia’s export revenues. In 2014, the share of non-resource non-energy exports in the total volume of supplies to other countries equaled 28%, whereas now it stands at 35%," the official said.

"The volumes of supplies to foreign markets have temporarily decreased by now due to external factors. We link the recovery to redirection of export flows to Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America," Manturov added.