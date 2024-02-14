Bitcoin up to over $51,000 first since December 3, 2021

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin rose by 2.29% during the trading session on Wednesday to $51,205, exceeding $51,000 for the first time since December 3, 2021, according to Coindesk data as of 12:12 p.m. Moscow time (09:12 a.m. GMT).

As of 12:32 p.m. Moscow time (09:32 a.m. GMT), the price of Bitcoin narrowed gains to 2.17% standing at $51,193.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.