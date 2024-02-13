MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The popular adidas Running workout app will stop working in Russia, user accounts will be deleted at the end of March, the users of the app have received a corresponding notification.

"We inform you that we are forced to stop supporting the adidas Running app in Russia. In this regard, you will no longer be able to use the app. Your account along with your activity history and information about sports activities will be deleted on March 31, 2024," says the message, which was read by a TASS correspondent.

Users were also wished "further success in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and in sporting endeavors." Customers of the app have the option to export activity history and data on sports activities.

The company Adidas announced the suspension of its operations in Russia on March 9, 2022. The chain's retail stores closed on March 14.