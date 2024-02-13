Expropriation of assets to shock global economy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Expropriation of the property of others threatens the world economy with serious consequences, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We reiterated that making decisions to expropriate the property of others will in some or other way have the most serious effects on the global economy, on economic development prospects and the investment climate," Peskov said, commenting on West’s plans to confiscate Russian assets.

The expropriation of assets "can seriously shatter all the pillars of the global economy," the Kremlin Spokesman added.