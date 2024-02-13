Moscow to create about six thousand jobs as part of offset contracts — mayor

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. About six thousand jobs are planned to be created at Moscow’s industrial plants within the framework of concluded offset contracts, Mayor of the Russian capital Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

"About six thousand jobs will be created at industrial plants of Moscow as part of executed offset contracts. Moscow is the first Russian region to start concluding offset deals with investors. They are building or upgrading production facilities and creating jobs," the mayor said. "From 2017 to 2023, we signed fourteen offset deals with investments totaling about 82 bln rubles ($899.1 mln)," he added.

This refers to contracts for supplies of medicines and medical equipment, traction batteries for electrical transport, foods for infant feeding centers, etc., Sobyanin added.