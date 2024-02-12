Container shipments by Russian Railways up in January

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Container shipments over the Russian Railways network increased by 8.7% in January 2024 against last January to 621,100 TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS], the Russian railroad operator said on its official Telegram channel.

"We shipped 621,100 TEU containers during the first month by all means, including export, import and transit. This is 8.7% more than last January," the company said.

The number of loaded containers shipped across services rose by 6.5% to 442,300 TEU. About a third of the shipped volume is made up of five commodities: chemicals and soda (68,100 TEU), lumber (41,800 TEU), chemical and mineral fertilizers (40,700 TEU), industrial goods (33,600 TEU), and hardware (33,500 TEU).

"Overall, 6.5 mln metric tons of various goods were carried (+7.9%)," Russian Railways added.