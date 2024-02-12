Balance between economic development and stable prices important — Putin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Russian economy requires proactive development but it is utterly important when implementing this plan to keep the balance with employment and price stability, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on economic issues.

Economic indicators "certainly influence growth rates" but "there are upsides and downsides in everything," the Russian leader said. "It is critical to keep the balance along tasks of development and buildup of investments and lending, keeping the employment rate and providing for stability of prices," the President stressed.

"We need exactly a proactive, a stimulating policy in coming years, considering the challenges faced by the Russian and actually by the entire global economy," Putin noted.