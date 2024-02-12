Tajikistan to boost flow of tourists from Russia by 40% per year

DUSHANBE, February 12. /TASS/. The flow of tourists from Russia to Tajikistan is expected to increase by 40% to 360,000-370,000 people this year, and up to 500,000 people in 2025, Chairman of the Committee for Tourism Development at the republic’s government Muminzod Kamoliddin said.

"We currently have 262,000 tourists [from Russia in 2023], so we need to do our best to increase this number by the end of this year <…> to 360,000-370,000 by adding another 100,000, while by the end of 2025 it [flow of tourists] should total at least 500,000," he told a press conference, adding that the authorities of Tajikistan and Russia have a plan for increasing those figures set in the protocol of the intergovernmental commission.

According to data provided by the press service of the Tajik president, more than 1.2 mln tourists (from 121 countries) visited the republic in 2023, which is 20% higher than in 2022. The share of Russian tourists amounted to around 22% last year. Among top five countries with the largest number of citizens visiting Tajikistan were also Uzbekistan (805,900 people), Kazakhstan (31,500), Turkey (10,800), and China (13,000).