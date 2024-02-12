{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Work on plan of Russia’s socio-economic actions for six years nearing completion — Putin

The Russian president added that that it is necessary to strike a balance between development tasks, maintained employment and ensuring price stability

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The work on the plan of socio-economic actions for coming years will be finished soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The work on the plan of socio-economic actions for the next six years is nearing its final stage now," he said at a meeting devoted to economic issues.

The document "particularly covers such key areas as support of investment, ensuring technological sovereignty, upgrade and construction of infrastructure, comprehensive development of settlements and many more," Putin said.

Russia’s economy needs active development, the president noted, adding that it is necessary to strike a balance between development tasks, maintained employment and ensuring price stability.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Tags
Vladimir Putin
