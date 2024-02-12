Russia’s budget deficit in January turns out $14 bln smaller than last year — Putin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia’s budget deficit in January 2024 turned out 1.3 trillion rubles ($14.2 bln) smaller than last year, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting devoted to economic issues.

"Federal budget deficit totaled 308 bln rubles in January," he said, adding that this is "1.3 trillion rubles less than last year."

Regional budgets overall are balanced as well, Putin added. "Last year a small deficit of 0.1% [of GDP - TASS] was registered, while in January aggregate budget revenues of all constituent entities of the [Russian] Federation exceeded expenditures by 14 bln rubles," he said.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.