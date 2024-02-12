Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues up by almost 25% in 2023 — Putin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia's non-oil and gas revenues grew by almost 25% in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

The head of state indicated that "the positive dynamics of the real sector and the confident work of business increase the stability of public finances."

"Last year, the federal budget deficit amounted to 1.9% percent. At the same time, non-oil and gas revenues increased by about a quarter. In particular, in the fourth quarter they turned out to be almost half a trillion rubles more than expected. And in January of this year, they increased by about 85% compared to last year," he said.

The President noted that "this once again underscores the growing role of non-oil sector and manufacturing industries."