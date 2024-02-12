Belarusian exports of goods, services up 2.1% in 2023, imports gain 12.1%

MINSK, February 12. /TASS/. Belarusian exports of goods and services rose by 2.1% in 2023 to $47.87 bln, while imports increased by 12.1% to $47.39 bln, the press service of the National Bank of the republic reported.

Surplus amounted to $480.7 mln in 2023 ($4,588.4 mln in 2022), the regulator added.

Exports of goods grew by 4.6% last year to $39.37 bln, while imports added 12% to $41.72 bln. Deficit of foreign trade in goods equaled $2.36 bln.

Exports of services fell by 7.9% in 2023 to $8.5 bln, while imports rose by 12.7% to $5.67 bln. Surplus of foreign trade in services stood at $2.84 bln.