Iranian leg of North-South corridor to be built in 5 years — news agency

DUBAI, February 9. /TASS/. With proper financing, it will take five years to build the Rasht - Astara railroad section linking land segments of the North - South international transport corridor, the Tasnim news agency reports, citing Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Hairullah Hademi.

"Construction of the 162 km long missing segment can be completed within five years if financial resources are provided," the official said. Russia will provide funding for construction, he added.

On May 17, 2023, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to jointly build the Rasht - Astara railroad segment, which will make it possible to connect overland sections of the North - South international transport corridor and boost the economic efficiency of the Trans-Caspian route. Russia will extend a 1.3 bln euro sovereign loan to implement the project, with its total cost estimated at 1.6 bln euro.