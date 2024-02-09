Annual inflation in Belarus reaching 5.9% in late January — statistics

MINSK, February 9. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Belarus stood at 5.9% as of the end of January 2024 and gained 0,.8% month on month, the National Statistical Committee of Belarus (Belstat) reported.

"The consumer price index for goods and services amounted to 100.8% in January 2024, compared to December 2023. [It was] 105.9% against January 2023," the Committee said.

Prices ticked up over January by 1.3% for foods, 0.4% for nonfoods, and 0.4% for services. Compared to January 2023, the increase was 6.9% for foods, 3.1% for nonfoods, and 7.5% for services.

According to the country’s socioeconomic development outlook, the inflation target is 6% for 2024. In 2023, inflation in Belarus was 5.8%.