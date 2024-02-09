Russia retained its net agricultural exporter status since 2020 — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Since 2020, Russia has maintained its status as a net exporter of agricultural products and is a reliable partner for many countries, Russia’s Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

"The increase in production not only allowed us to fully meet our own needs, but Russia's role in international markets has shifted dramatically. Since 2020, Russia has been a net exporter of agricultural products. Many of our partners, many states, regard Russia as a very reliable partner who constantly meets all agreements within the boundaries of its commitments," he said.

"Two decades ago, our products were mostly purchased by CIS countries and now we ship considerable volumes to Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. It should be noted that Russian products are a big and, in many ways, stable provider on the global market for a wide range of agricultural products," the minister said.

According to Patrushev, Russia ranks second in the world in terms of foreign grain and legume supplies, first in wheat and fish exports, second in sunflower and rapeseed oil trade, and third in barley supply. "Despite external pressure, we consistently support the food security of a number of countries, and this remains, among other things, one of our main priorities," he said.