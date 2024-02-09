Aeroflot airline increases transportation by 39% to 2.1 mln passengers in January

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Aeroflot airline increased transportation in January 2024 by 39% compared to January 2023 to 2.1 mln passengers, Aeroflot reported. At the same time, transportation by the Aeroflot group (which also includes Rossiya and Pobeda airlines) increased by 21% to around 4 mln passengers.

"The total volume of traffic amounted to 3.9 mln passengers, an increase of 20.9% compared to the same period in 2023. Aeroflot airline carried 2.1 mln passengers, an increase of 39.0% compared to compared to the same period in 2023, while passenger turnover increased by 40.8%," the statement said.

At the same time, the Aeroflot group increased transportation on international flights by 51.9% to 640,500 passengers, Aeroflot airline - by 47.7% to around 470,000 passengers. As for domestic flights, the group increased passenger traffic by 13.1% to 2.5 mln, the airline - by 35.2% to over 1 mln.

Earlier, CEO of the Aeroflot group Sergey Alexandrovsky reported that by the end of 2024 the group plans to increase transportation from 47.3 mln to 50 mln passengers.