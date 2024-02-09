Norilsk Nickel revises 2024 Capex to $3-3.2 bln, CFO says

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel has revised the corporate outlook for capital expenditures in 2024 to $3-3.2 bln from earlier stated $3.6 bln, CFO of the Russian mining and metals company Sergey Malyshev told reporters.

"The capital expenditures forecast amounts to $3-3.2 bln in 2024. This forecast was revised downward in view of clarifications of technical parameters in individual projects and the optimization of the procedure of payments to contractors and vendors," Malyshev said.

The Board of Directors of Norilsk Nickel approved the company’s budget for 2024 earlier, including capital expenditures of about $3.6 bln.