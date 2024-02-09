Polyus fully pays off Eurobonds worth $500 mln

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Polyus has announced the repayment of both the final coupon and principal amount in respect of $500 mln 4.70% Guaranteed Notes due 2024 issued by its subsidiary Polyus Finance plc and guaranteed by PJSC Polyus and JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk, Russia’s gold miner said in a statement.

"In compliance with the terms of the notes and current requirements of Russian legislation, the guarantor transferred the Russian ruble-denominated funds as coupon due January 29, 2024 and principal payment to the holders of the notes, whose rights are accounted within the Russian custodian infrastructure," the statement reads.

Moreover, pursuant to the terms of the notes and the provisions of the trust deed dated January 29, 2018 (as amended), the guarantor transferred funds in Russian rubles in relation to the coupon due January 29, 2024 and principal payment under the notes for onward payment to the holders of the notes which rights are recorded in foreign depositories in accordance with the instructions received from the trustee in respect of the coupon payment as of January 29, 2024 and the principal payment on the notes.

"Following the exercise of the above transfers of funds, the guarantor confirms the fulfillment of its obligations with respect to the offshore noteholders and domestic holders in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the notes and the trust deed," the company added.

Polyus is the world’s second-largest gold producer in terms of reserves and one of top five companies in terms of gold production. Its main assets are located in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Sakha Republic (Yakutia).