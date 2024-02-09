Taiwan to restrict export of 77 types of machine tools to Russia, Belarus from March 8

HONG KONG, February 9. /TASS/. The Taiwan government has decided to expand the list of restrictions on export of high-tech products to Russia and Belarus by adding 77 items, the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported, adding that new measures would take effect on March 8.

The scale of export controls will be expanded in a move to prevent Russia from using Taiwan's high-tech products for military purposes. Starting March 8, export to Russia and Belarus of 77 types of machining equipment such as electrochemical machines and others will be prohibited.

The items added to the new list of restrictions include, in particular, CNC machine tools, machining centers, lathes and turning machines, milling machines, and grinding machines. Taiwan's exports of restricted items to Russia reached $45 mln last year, according to the island’s news agency.

The authorities of Taiwan joined economic sanctions against Moscow in the spring of 2022. In April 2022, the island restricted export of 57 types of high-tech goods and dual-use technologies to Russia for the first time. In May of the same year similar restrictions were imposed against export supplies to Belarus. Taiwan expanded the list by adding 52 items in January 2023 and by another 45 items this January. The Russian government has added Taiwan to the list of the country’s unfriendly states and territories.

