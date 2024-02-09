Export of Russian agriculture products up 30-fold since 2000 — minister

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Export of Russian agriculture products has climbed 30-fold since 2000, while the volume of agriculture production has surged by 87%, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"Agriculture production has soared by 87% since 2000, while the volumes of grain and meat have doubled, which enabled Russia to boost exports 30-fold," he said.

The production of food products has also increased significantly, while fish capture has risen by almost 60%, the minister added.

The Agriculture Ministry said earlier that revenue from export of Russia’s agriculture products exceeded $45 bln in 2023 for the first time, while the final figure after recalculation is expected even higher.