Russian MFA says issue of payments with China to be solved

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow is confident that the issues related to payments with China will be solved, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters when asked to comment on reports of problems with payments between the two countries, including transactions through the Financial Messaging System, that have arisen.

"No, we don’t have such an issue. A couple of Chinese banks refrain so far as precaution, over fears to be sanctioned. But we are confident that this problem will be solved," he said.

Trade between the two countries is expanding successfully, the official added. "And this is the first demonstration of the fact that we solve such problems," he said.