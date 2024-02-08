Undesirable foreign entities to be banned from making transactions in Russian banks

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Banks, credit and noncredit financial institutions will be obliged to refuse to perform transactions with money and property for foreign organizations with state participation recognized as undesirable in Russia, according to the draft law seen by TASS.

The proposal is to amend the law on enforcement action for persons involved in violations of fundamental human rights and liberties and rights and liberties of Russian nationals.

The ban effective at present covers transactions with foreign nongovernment organizations recognized as undesirable in Russia. New norms extend these restrictions also to foreign organizations with state participation that are undesirable in Russia.