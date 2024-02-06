SPIMEX to suspend trio of traders citing foul play — antitrust regulator

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) will suspend three traders from buying and selling fuel stocks due to unfair trading practices, the Federal Antimonopoly Service said in a statement.

The service recalled that starting on February 1 the exchange changed how it identifies unfair trading practices, putting an emphasis on combating trading robots.

"For non-compliance with the criteria, admission to trading of the following participants will be suspended - Mosregiongaz LLC, Solid Commodity Markets JSC, Promsnab LLC," the statement says.