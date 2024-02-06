Russia cuts oil supplies to West to 15%, increases supplies to East to 85% — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia has reduced the share of oil supplies in the western direction from 60% to 15%, and increased supplies in the eastern direction from 40% to 85%, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the Federation Council.

"Basically, in 2021 <...> our exports were the same as now - about 230 million tons of oil. Of these, about 60% we supplied to the west and 40% to the east. Now, in the current conditions, we have 15% left in the western direction and 85% in the eastern direction," he said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, it is impossible to supply more oil in the western direction under current conditions. "In general, the situation has stabilized <...>. Under the current conditions, it is impossible to deliver more in the western direction without changing the geopolitical situation," he said.

According to Novak’s presentation, in 2023, Russian oil exports fell by 3.3%, to 234.3 million tons. In 2022, they amounted to 242.2 million tons. According to a presentation made by first Deputy Minister Pavel Sorokin, in 2023, exports of Russian oil to the Asia-Pacific region amounted to 193 million tons.