Over 65,000 cyberattacks on Russia’s critical infrastructure facilities repelled in 2023

"Our domestic solutions guard our cyberspace, <...> our neighbors also use them. By the way, in 2023, more than 65,000 attacks on critical infrastructure facilities were successfully repelled," he said.

"Around 20,000 Russian software products and databases are included in the domestic software register, which is 2.5 times more than in 2020," Chernyshenko said.