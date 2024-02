PARIS, February 5. /TASS/. The OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) has upgraded its outlook on Russia’s economic growth for 2024 to 1.8% from 1.1%, according to the OECD’s report.

The organization’s experts also believe that Russia’s economic growth will equal 1% in 2025.

That said, GDP of the eurozone in 2024 is expected to grow slower than projected in the November report (0.6% instead of 0.9%).