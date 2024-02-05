New package of EU sanctions against Russia symbolic — Politico

BRUSSELS, February 5. /TASS/. European diplomats have called the new package of EU sanctions against Russia "symbolic" over the tight timeframe for its approval. The European Union expects the package to be passed by February 24, the European edition of Politico wrote citing sources.

The period remaining for development of more restrictions is "too small" for any major measures to be among them, according to sources. The EU seeks to pass the new package of sanctions before the second anniversary of the start of the special military operation as a political gesture of Ukraine’s support.

Within new measures emphasis will be put on tackling circumvention of sanctions through third countries, the paper’s sources noted. Restrictions may also affect aluminum imports and the movement of Russian diplomats inside the Schengen area.