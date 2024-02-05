Turkey plans to discuss natural gas discounts with Russia — source

ISTANBUL, February 5. /TASS/. Turkey intends to discuss the issue of discounts on natural gas with Russia as part of preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the country, a local diplomatic source told TASS.

"Turkey has always been a reliable consumer of Russian gas. The country’s authorities previously said that they were counting on more reasonable prices for it, including in light of plans to create a gas hub. This issue is planned to be discussed at negotiations in preparation for the Russian President’s visit to Turkey," the source said.

Turkish Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar said earlier that Ankara is counting on a discount on Russian gas and hopes for mutual understanding on this issue.