Russian, Saudi industry ministers discuss cooperation, joint projects

DUBAI, February 4. /TASS/. Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov on the sidelines of the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the mining sector and prospects for the development of joint investment projects.

Saudi Arabia’s exports to Russia in January-October 2023 stood at 55.99 million Saudi riyals ($14.93 million), the agency added.