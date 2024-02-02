Friendly countries account for 75% in Russian foreign trade in 2023 — official

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The share of friendly nations in the Russian foreign trade amounted to 75% last year, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev said.

"The share of friendly countries in the Russian foreign trade is over 75% as of the end of 2023. Promising partners in this area are China, India, countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and CIS, and certain countries of Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa," the official said. Ilyichev particularly noted early achievement of the goal of increasing the bilateral Sino-Russian trade in goods and services to $200 bln by 2024.

An increase of the trade turnover with ASEAN countries was registered in January - November 2023, Ilyichev noted. "These indicators are already above the figures of 2022 on the whole," he stressed.