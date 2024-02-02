Gazprom to hold annual general meeting on June 28

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Gazprom resolved to hold the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 28, 2024, the Russian gas holding said.

The list of persons eligible to attend the meeting of shareholders will be prepared on the basis of data in the register of Gazprom shareholders as of the close of business on June 3.

The agenda of the annual general meeting will comprise in particular the item on the amount, timeline and form of paying dividends as of the end of 2023.

The Board also approved the list of nominees for voting at the meeting of shareholders for election to the Gazprom's internal audit committee.

The previous annual general meeting of Gazprom shareholders was held on June 30, 2023 in absentia. Shareholders resolved at that time not to announce and not to pay 2022 dividends and the new Board was approved for the tenure of three years.