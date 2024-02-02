Uzbekistan invites EAEU to develop measures for free trade in agricultural products

ALMA-ATA, February 2. /TASS/. Uzbekistan invited the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to hold consultations on ensuring the functioning of green corridors and developing measures for trade in agricultural products without the use of restrictions.

"We propose to hold consultations at the level of our relevant ministers with the development of specific measures to ensure the full functioning of green corridors and free trade in agricultural products without the use of tariff and non-tariff restrictions," said Prime Minister of the Republic Abdulla Aripov at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

As the head of government clarified, Uzbekistan stands for the preparation of an agreement on the electronic exchange of information on goods and vehicles for their accelerated movement across borders.

"In order to create conditions for the accelerated movement of goods across our customs borders, we propose to develop an agreement between Uzbekistan and the EAEU on the electronic exchange of information on goods and vehicles of international transport," he said.

The EAEU member states are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.