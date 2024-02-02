Share of national currencies in EAEU countries’ settlements reaches 90% — PM Mishustin

ALMATY, February 2. /TASS/. The share of national currencies in mutual settlements between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reaches 90% and is expected to continue rising, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

He referred to the Eurasian Economic Path, a declaration agreed by the leaders of the five countries in December in St. Petersburg, as the working guidelines. "It entails broadening areas of cooperation. For example, in terms of the climate topic, there is the employment of artificial intelligence systems in e-commerce. In addition, a common financial market was established, and the percentage of national currencies in mutual settlements increased to around 90% and it continues to grow," Mishustin said. He called for the implementation of all goals and objectives set by the presidents to begin as soon as possible.

Russia’s Prime Minister recalled that in May it will be ten years since the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. "Over all this time, our union has proven its ability to adapt to a changing international environment and to progressively develop in the context of the turbulence of the global economy. Although, at the time of its inception, I believe few could have anticipated the problems we would have to face," Mishustin stated.

Mishustin cited the EAEU's primary performance indicators. "Over the 11 months of last year, the union's gross domestic product grew by about 3.5%, the volume of industrial production - by around 4%, [the volume of] construction work - by almost 8.5%, passenger transportation rose by around 13%, retail turnover trade - by over 6%," he said.

According to him, such results were made possible, among other things, by cooperative rigorous efforts to safeguard the viability of the EAEU economies and initiatives to ensure the free flow of commodities, services, investments, and labor.

Mishustin added that production localization, promotion of logistics reliability, the creation of alternative payment financial possibilities, digital development and the building of integrated public management systems are global trends that EAEU member states should take into account. The Union already has the experience of successful launch of common initiatives, he said. "We develop digital transport corridors and the employment of an integrated information platform, and the number of such projects is rising," Mishustin noted.

Mishustin also emphasized the importance of the prompt completion of all procedures for the entry into force of the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran.