MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The dollar rose above 91 rubles for the first time since January 16 and the euro surpassed 99 rubles for the first time since January 9 on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 15:41 Moscow time, the dollar grew by 0.61% to 91.02 rubles and by 16:11 Moscow time, the euro rose by 1.11% to 99.02 rubles.

By 16:25 Moscow time, the dollar reached 91.1 rubles (+0.71%), the euro - 99.04 rubles (+1.13%), and yuan added 0.62% and rose to 12.64 rubles.