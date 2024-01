MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The accumulated effect for the Russian budget from the OPEC+ deal by the end of 2023 amounted to 20-30 trillion rubles ($222.84-334.26 bln), First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said.

In addition, Russian oil exports to the Asia-Pacific region in 2023 amounted to 193 mln tons, according to his presentation.