Inter RAO exported 3.1 bln kWh of electricity to China in 2023

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Inter RAO, Russia’s operator of electricity exports and imports, has reduced its exports to China to 3.1 billion kWh in 2023, down from the record high 4.6 billion kWh in 2022, Inter RAO Spokeswoman Alexandra Panina told reporters on the sidelines of Energy Day at the international Russia EXPO.

"China got our 3.1 billion kWh, which is lower than in the record high year of 2022, when it was 4.6 billion kWh," she said, adding that exports were affected by restrictions from System Operator in the second half of 2023 due to low water availability in the Far East, high accident rates and increased electricity consumption.