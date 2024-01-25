Liquefied gas deliveries to Germany stable — official

BERLIN, January 25. /TASS/. Difficulties with navigation in the Red Sea have not affected supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany, a spokesperson of the German Federal Network Agency told TASS.

"No direct effect is traced. Germany does not have such strong dependence on LNG delivered via the Red Sea as it was before with the piped gas from Russia," the spokesperson said.

Many companies decided to redirect their ships earlier going to Europe via the Suez Canal round the Cape of Good Hope. This route at the same time takes 10-14 days more and increases costs.