Google owes Russian companies over $227 mln

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Google’s now defunct Russian division owes local creditors over 20.322 bln rubles ($227 mln) as of the beginning of this year, according to figures provided at the latest meeting of creditors.

By August 2023, the debt surpassed 20.177 bln rubles. Consequently, claims against Google over the past six months have exceeded 145 mln rubles.

Creditors who represent 96.3% of the total debt held their latest meeting on January 18.

Google’s Russian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy with the Moscow Arbitration Court in June 2022. The company’s petition noted that it could not meet its monetary obligations.