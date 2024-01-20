Russia reduces its holdings of US state debt in November — Treasury data

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. In November, Russia cut its holdings of the US sovereign debt, from $31 mln month-on-month to $28 mln, according to the latest data published by the US Treasury.

The amount of US bonds held by Russia decreased by more than 1.5 times from $73 mln in September.

Russian holdings of long-term US bonds accounted for $25 mln, while the short-term US state debt held by Russia amounted to $3 mln.

Russia almost halved its US debt holdings in the spring of 2018, reducing them from $96 bln to $48.7 bln in April and slashing them to $14.9 bln in May.

Japan remained the biggest holder of the US state debt in November 2023, as it increased its holdings to $1.127 trln from $1.09 trln in October, followed by China with $782 bln and the United Kingdom with $716.2 bln.