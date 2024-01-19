Fesco maritime services via Suez Canal operate as usual — company

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian shipping company Fesco is providing maritime services on the route running through the Suez Canal, as usual, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fesco Andrey Severilov told reporters on the sidelines of the Rossiya exhibition and forum in Moscow.

"Fesco’s maritime services operate as usual, and as of today there are no changes to the route. Fesco ships sail in the Red Sea, ensuring all the necessary safety requirements for navigation," he said.

According to Severilov, the transport group strictly complies with all rules when organizing sea transportation. The health and lives of sailors are an absolute priority. Fesco also continues to closely monitor the situation.

On situation in the Red Sea

On the night of January 12, the United States and the United Kingdom delivered air strikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, using aircraft, warships and submarines. US President Joe Biden said the military action was ordered in response to "unprecedented Houthi attacks" on shipping in the Red Sea and that the strikes were delivered in self-defense.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. According to the US Defense Department’s Central Command’s (CENTCOM) estimates, the Yemeni rebel group has attacked more than 20 vessels and civilian ships in the Red Sea since mid-November.