Russian stock indices mixed as week trading closes on Moscow Exchange

The dollar-to-ruble rate went down by 0.85% to 88.20 rubles, while the euro-to-ruble rate fell by 0.43% to 96.19 rubles

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics by the end of trading on Friday.

The MOEX Index slightly decreased by 0.39% to 3,166.37 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index increased by 0.45% to 1,130.05 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rate edged down by 0.049% to 12.22 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate went down by 0.85% to 88.20 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate fell by 0.43% to 96.19 rubles.

The strengthening of the ruble and the coming weekend did not allow us to "organize another assault" on the round mark of 3,200 points. The general market background remains unstable and heterogeneous.

"Chinese trading sites again plunged into negative territory, while European ones showed predominantly neutral dynamics," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

On Friday, the growth leaders were the shares of M.Video (+2.45%), Magnit (+2.04%), Severstal (+1.54%), Seligdar ( +1.55%), VK (+1.18%), Fix Price (+1.14%), NLMK (+0.48%).

"Shares of M.Video have been growing this week without obvious fundamental reasons. As for Magnit, we can note the permit the Federal antimonopoly service gave to the company to buy out 33.01% of the Far Eastern retailer Samberi," said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

On Friday, Seligdar released operating results for 2023, within which it reported updating all time high production indicators for all metals.

"In particular, the production of alloy gold increased by 10% year-on-year, to 8,274 kg. Revenue from the sale of the holding’s metals in 2023 jumped by 69% year-on-year to 57.1 billion rubles ($637 mln). The reporting gives investors hope for final payments dividends for 2023. Let us recall that Seligdar became the only one of the largest gold mining companies listed in Russia that paid interim dividends for 2023, the yield of which was about 2.8%," the expert added.

According to Fix Price, next week the register for dividends for 2023-2024 will close with a yield of about 3%.

At the end of the Friday session, the leaders of decline were the shares TCS Group (-1.14%), Rostelecom (-1.08%), Phosagro (-1.06%), TMK (-1.04 %), RussNeft (-0.96%).

TCS Group's shares continued to fall after shareholders approved the company's re-registration this week.

BCS World of Investments expects that on Monday, January 22, the MOEX index will be in the range of 3,100 - 3,225 points, the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate will be 87-90 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that on Monday, January 22, the MOEX index will move in the corridor of 3,150 - 3,200 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will likely continue to decline and will be in the range of 87.00-89.50 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate will vary in the corridor 94-97 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 12.15-12.55 rubles.

