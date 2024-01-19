Gasoline prices at SPIMEX growing over week — trading data

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Mercantile exchange prices of the Regular 92-octane and the Premium 95-octane gasoline blends gained more than 7% at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), according to trading data.

Regular gasoline prices moved upward by 7.1% to 44,318 rubles ($495.7) per metric ton. Premium gasoline prices edged up by 7.5% to 47,461 rubles ($530.8) per metric ton.

Summer grade diesel fuel prices added 3% to 53,644 rubles ($600) a metric ton. Winter grade diesel fuel prices ticked up by 0.5% to 60,244 rubles ($676.4) per metric ton. Inter-seasonal diesel fuel had the price increase by 1.3% to 54,113 rubles ($607.5) per metric ton.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gases dropped by 4.6% to 24,210 rubles ($273) per metric ton. Furnace fuel prices soared by 40% over the week to 17,627 rubles ($198.8) per metric ton. Jet fuel prices edged down by 4.7% to 76,910 rubles ($867.3) per metric ton.