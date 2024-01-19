Russian stocks mixed as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index slipped by 0.09% to 3,176.13 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index edged up by 0.08% to 1,125.87 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.17% at 3,173.51 points, while the RTS was up by 0.1% at 1,126.11 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.33% at 88.75 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.05% at 96.58 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.05% at 12.271 rubles.